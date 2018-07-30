Broncos OT Garett Bolles Carted Off Field With Possible Concussion

Bolles was evaluated for a possible concussion while Brandon Marshall is being examined for a wrist injury. 

By Emily Caron
July 30, 2018

The Broncos second-year offensive tackle Garett Bolles was carted off the field on Monday at training camp, ESPN's Adam Schefted reported

Bolles went down hard during red zone drills at Monday's partial pad practice, The Athletic's Nicki Jhabvala reported. He left the field on a golf cart and will be evaluated for a concussion, per KUSA-TV's Mike Klis. He was reportedly able to walk off the field on his own power. Bolles was a first-round pick in last year's draft. An ankle injury in his rookie season notwithstanding, he still started all 16 games for Denver.

Broncos veteran linebacker Brandon Marshall also left the field Monday with an apparent wrist injury

Marshall is heading into his seventh season in the league and his sixth with the Broncos. 

