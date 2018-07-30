The Broncos second-year offensive tackle Garett Bolles was carted off the field on Monday at training camp, ESPN's Adam Schefted reported.

Bolles went down hard during red zone drills at Monday's partial pad practice, The Athletic's Nicki Jhabvala reported. He left the field on a golf cart and will be evaluated for a concussion, per KUSA-TV's Mike Klis. He was reportedly able to walk off the field on his own power. Bolles was a first-round pick in last year's draft. An ankle injury in his rookie season notwithstanding, he still started all 16 games for Denver.

Broncos veteran linebacker Brandon Marshall also left the field Monday with an apparent wrist injury.

Marshall is heading into his seventh season in the league and his sixth with the Broncos.