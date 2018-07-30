The Indianapolis Colts hosted a special guest at their training camp on Monday when Ella Whistler and her family visited just months after Whistler was shot seven times during at shooting at Noblesville West Middle School.

The 13-year-old Whistler was one of two people shot that day. Teacher Jason Seaman was also injured and was hailed as a hero after tackling the gunman.

Whistler helped end practice on Sunday with a team breakdown along with quarterback Andrew Luck, as team chanted "Ella Strong."

The Colts also showed their support for shooting survivors during an offseason practice in May by wearing shirts and raising money for Whistler and Seaman.