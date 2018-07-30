The Steelers claimed their third AFC North tilte in four years in last season and finished with a 13-3 record before falling to the Jaguars in the AFC playoffs. With quarterback Ben Roethlisberger now 36, the pressure is on for Pittsburgh to caplitalize on its championship window before Big Ben retires.

Fortunately for the Steelers' faithful, Roethlisberger will once again have a bevy of weapons at his disposal. Pittsburgh features one of the top running back/wide receiver combo in the league in Le'Veon Bell and Antonio Brown, and second-year receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster will look to build upon his 58-catch rookie season. And while Bell is a holdout from camp after failing to reach an extension with the Steelers, he should be on the field come opening day.

So when and where can you find the Steelers as they prepare for the 2018 season?

Here are Pittsburgh's training camp details.

Site: Saint Vincent College

Location: Latrobe, PA

Training camp start date: June 26

First preseason game: Aug 9 at Philadelphia

End of training camp: August 14