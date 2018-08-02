Titans Will Reach Out to Former 49ers Safety Eric Reid

Tennessee will meet with Eric Reid three months after he filed a collusion grievance.

By Michael Shapiro
August 02, 2018

Eric Reid remains a free agent as the first week of preseason competition nears, but Titans coach Mike Vrabel said the team is planning to reach out to the safety, according to TitanInsider's Terry McCormick

The former 49ers safety could be an option for Tennessee as the team looks to bolster its safety unit. On Wednesday, Titans safety Johnathan Cyprien suffered a torn ACL, knocking him out for the season. 

After recording 52 tackles in 12 starts last season, Reid has remained unsigned since the end of 2017. In May, Reid and former teammate Colin Kaepernick filed a colluision grievance against the NFL, claiming the league made a coordinated effort to keep them unsigned in response to their protests during the national anthem. Kaepernick has been off NFL rosters since the completion of the 2016 season. 

Both Reid and Kaepernick were among the NFL players to kneel during the pregame national anthem to protest police brutality and racism. 

The Bengals met with Reid earlier this offseason. During that meeting, the Benglals reportedly asked Reid whether he'd continue to kneel during the anthem this season. 

Reid, a Pro Bowler in 2013, will enter his sixth season in 2018 if signed by a team. He has 10 career interceptions. 

 

