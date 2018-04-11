During his visit with the Cincinnati Bengals, free agent safety Eric Reid was asked about kneeling during the national anthem, reports Pro Football Talk.

Reid was one of the players who took a knee beside former San Francisco 49ers teammate Colin Kaepernick for part of the 2016 season.

According to the report, Bengals owner Mike Brown personally met with Reid while he was in town during his visit.

When the subject of kneeling with the anthem came up, Brown reportedly said that he would prohibit such an act and asked Reid for his response on the matter.

Reid had previously said that he is not planning on kneeling during the anthem should he play this season.

Kaepernick hasn't played since that 2016 season and filed a grievance last October against NFL owners for collusion, claiming they schemed to keep him off the football field because of his protests not his football ability.

The 26-year-old Reid had 52 tackles and two interceptions in 13 games last season with the 49ers.