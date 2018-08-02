A new book about Deflategate states that NFL commissioner Roger Goodell offered Tom Brady a $1 million fine and an admission of the suspects behind the scandal, reports ABC.

"[Goodell] demanded that Brady state publicly that former Patriots equipment guys [John] Jastremski and [Jim] McNally had purposely tampered with footballs, even without his knowledge," ABC reports the authors wrote in the book, 12: The Inside Story of Tom Brady’s Fight for Redemption.

According to ABC, the authors wrote Brady refused and it quoted him saying this to NFLPA director DeMaurice Smith: "There’s no way I’m gonna ruin these guys for something I believe they didn’t do."

The book by Casey Sherman and Dave Wedge details the scandal when the Patriots were accused of using under-inflated footballs in the AFC championship game.

It also describes tension between Brady and owner Robert Kraft during Kraft's spring 2015 press conference accepting the suspension. According to ABC's report, there is still tension between Kraft and Goodell, while Brady and Kraft have mostly made peace.