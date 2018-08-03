Johnny Manziel will make his Canadian Football League regular season debut with the Montreal Alouettes, when they play the Hamilton Tiger-Cats on Friday.

Manziel will start for the Alouettes against the Tiger-Cats, his former team, Montreal announced Tuesday. The Tiger-Cats traded Manziel to the Alouettes on July 22, after signing him to a two-year contract in May.

The 2012 Heisman Trophy winner played as backup to Hamilton starter Jeremiah Masoli during both of the team's preseason games. Manziel completed 21 of 31 passes and threw one touchdown, while also rushing for 19 yards.

Friday night's game will mark Manziel's first regular season game as a professional football player since December 2015, when he played for the Cleveland Browns.

During his two seasons in the NFL, Manziel appeared in 14 games. He threw 1,675 yards for seven touchdowns and seven interceptions. The Browns cut Manziel in 2016 after two seasons of inconsistent play and off-field issues.

Both Montreal and Hamilton have had a rough start to their season. With a 1-5 record, four of the Als' quarterbacks are sidelined with injuries. Montreal's offensive line has allowed 23 sacks in 6 games. The Ticats (2-4) got off a strong start but are on a three-game losing streak.

The game will be played in Montreal at Percival Molson Stadium.

Here's how to watch the game:

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

Live Stream: WatchESPN