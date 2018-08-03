Not much can top Tom Brady's 40th birthday.

Last year, the Patriots brought in real-life goats to fete their own GOAT (greatest of all-time). The team even got the math down, bringing in five goats to celebrate each of Brady's Super Bowl wins.

So with another turn around the sun, the Patriots had to get creative for their franchise star's 41st birthday Friday at Patriots camp.

Enter, a giant No. 12 cake.

Yes, there is a giant birthday cake at #PatsCamp today. pic.twitter.com/OwqJYOzbQu — New England Patriots (@Patriots) August 3, 2018

But that wasn't enough for the superstar celebration, and the Patriots brought in a very well done balloon Brady and naturally a card to be signed.

No birthday is complete without balloons and giant birthday ‘cards’. #PatsCamp pic.twitter.com/h1fXn96PYt — New England Patriots (@Patriots) August 3, 2018

Unfortunately, tweeting out the card kind of ruins the surprise for Brady, but we'll give the Pats a pass.