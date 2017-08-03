The case for Tom Brady as best NFL player ever

Tom Brady’s birthday party at Patriots camp on Thursday had every eight-year-old’s dream: a petting zoo. But it wasn’t because TB12 wanted to get up close and personal with some farm animals.

Patriots fans are obnoxious in their insistence that Brady is the greatest of all time, or GOAT for short, so it only seemed logical that the Pats would bring a bunch of goats to camp on his 40th birthday.

More baby goats at camp as club celebrates Tom Brady's 40th birthday with what they call "G.O.A.T.S. - The Greatest Petting Zoo of All Time" pic.twitter.com/kAnfR4FQpv — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) August 3, 2017

In case you weren’t counting, there are five goats—one for each of his Super Bowl rings. How clever.