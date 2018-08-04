Watch: Ryan Shazier Walks Across Field on His Own at Steelers Practice with Fans Cheering Him On

Screenshot @RyanShazier

Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier continues to recover from a spinal injury from last season. 

By Charlotte Carroll
August 04, 2018

Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier continues to recover from a spinal injury from last season and reached another milestone as he walked across the field unassisted at practice Friday to the cheers of fans. 

In his caption, Shazier wrote, "Today was a great day. The team had a wonderful practice. But I also got to enjoy the fans," and "I promise you the lord is not done working yet." He also added the hashtag "shalieve." 

In a December game, Shazier went to make a tackle on Bengals receiver Josh Malone and hit the receiver with the crown of his helmet. Shazier immediately went down and began reaching for his back while on the ground.

He underwent spinal stabilization surgery two days later. 

The 25-year-old was placed on the reserve/physically unable to perform list in May and will not play this season.

At the NFL draft, Shazier walked across the stage with his fiancée Michelle Rodriguez to announce the Steelers' first-round pick, Virginia Tech safety Terrell Edmunds.

