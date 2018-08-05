Cleveland Trades WR Corey Coleman to Buffalo for Future Draft Pick

The Browns are reportedly sending the former-first round wide receiver to the Bills for an undisclosed draft pick. 

By Emily Caron
August 05, 2018

Cleveland has traded former first-round wide receiver Corey Coleman to the Buffalo Bills in exchange for an undisclosed future draft pick, per ESPN's Adam Schefter

The Bills confirmed the trade on Sunday on Twitter. 

Coleman was limited throughout portions of Saturday's practice with the Browns due to hamstring soreness, but the injury did not hinder the trade.

The 24-year-old has been limited to 19 games through his first two seasons because of injury. He recorded 23 receptions for 305 yards and two touchdowns in 2017 after being drafted by the Browns in 2016. 

This Browns-Bills exchange follows the trade of former Buffalo quarterback Tyrod Taylor to Cleveland in March. 

