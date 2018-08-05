Cleveland has traded former first-round wide receiver Corey Coleman to the Buffalo Bills in exchange for an undisclosed future draft pick, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The Bills confirmed the trade on Sunday on Twitter.

Coleman was limited throughout portions of Saturday's practice with the Browns due to hamstring soreness, but the injury did not hinder the trade.

The 24-year-old has been limited to 19 games through his first two seasons because of injury. He recorded 23 receptions for 305 yards and two touchdowns in 2017 after being drafted by the Browns in 2016.

This Browns-Bills exchange follows the trade of former Buffalo quarterback Tyrod Taylor to Cleveland in March.