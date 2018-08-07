Browns rookie Antonio Callaway was cited for marijuana possession and driving with a suspended license on Sunday, according to a report from the Strongsville Police Department.

Callaway was pulled over by Strongsville police at 2:59 a.m. on Sunday after "failing to yield for oncoming traffic," the report states. "A small amount of suspected marijuana" was located under Callaway's seat.

The wide receiver is scheduled to appear in Strongsville Mayor's Court on Thursday morning, according to the report.

The Browns promoted Callaway to the starting offense on Monday, ESPN reported. Cleveland selected Callaway in the fourth round of the 2018 NFL draft, following a string of off-the-field issues during his college career.

Callaway tested positive for a diluted drug test sample at the NFL combine in April.

At Florida, Callaway was suspended from team activities during the spring semester in 2016 after a woman accused him of sexual assault. He was found not responsible at a hearing last August and placed back on the team before being suspended for the 2017 season after being one of nine Florida players who allegedly used stolen credit card information to fund bookstore accounts.

He was also cited for marijuana possession in May last year and pleaded no contest to possession of drug paraphernalia.

The Browns open preseason play on Thursday against the Giants.