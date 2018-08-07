Richie Incognito Calls Mike Zimmer a 'F------ LIAR!!' After Vikings Coach Denies Interest

The free agent guard publicly shared text exchanges with the late Tony Sparano during tweet storm.

By Kaelen Jones
August 07, 2018

Free agent offensive guard Richie Incognito's offseason has been wacky. It became a bit wackier Tuesday.

The Buffalo Bills asked Incognito to take a pay cut, which he refused. After he had already flip-flopped into and out of retirement, the Bills cut the 35-year-old on May 21. Two days later, he got involved in an altercation at a Florida gym that led to him being taken into custody on involuntary psychiatric hold.

But following the incident, in late June, Incognito told TMZ he had garnered interest for his services from both the Minnesota Vikings and the Seattle Seahawks.

It's unknown whether the Seahawks are still interested in Incognito. However, Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer shut down any speculation of whether his team has any desire signing the four-time Pro Bowler.

"No interest and totally false. Tweet that," Zimmer told reporters Tuesday morning.

Incognito caught wind of Zimmer's statement Tuesday afternoon on Twitter and unleashed his bewilderment in a series of tweets in which he called Zimmer "a F------ LIAR!!' The free agent also posted screengrabs of texts exchanged with the late Tony Sparano, then the Vikings offensive line coach, whom Incognito said he spoke with "weekly" following his release from Buffalo.

Two hours after Incognito shared his conversations with Sparano, he tweeted "Incognito mode engaged #staytuned" and has not tweeted since.

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)