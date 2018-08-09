Quarterback Baker Mayfield opened his NFL career with a 14-play, 72-yard touchdown drive for the Browns against the Giants on Thursday.

Tyrod Taylor started at quarterback for Cleveland with Mayfield coming in for the Browns' third possession. In his first drive, the Browns were forced to punt.

But Mayfield came back in his second drive to lead the Browns to a touchdown.

He showed off his running ability when he escaped a third–and–six jam to run for the first down.

Mayfield threw the 10-yard score to David Njoku. The Browns attempt at a two-point conversion pass from Mayfield to Antonio Callaway failed.

Mayfield was the No. 1 pick in the 2018 draft out of Oklahoma.

