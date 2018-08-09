Report: Patriots To Adjust Tom Brady's Contract; Add $5M In Incentives

Tom Brady to reportedly have $5 million in incentives added to 2018 salary

By Scooby Axson
August 09, 2018

The New England Patriots and quarterback Tom Brady are expected to add performance-based incentives to his current contract, ESPN.com's Adam Schefter reports.

According to the report, the contract is set to be finalized in the next 24 hours and will his compensation in line with the league's highest paid signal callers.

The incentives could total $5 million. He is set to make $15 million in base salary for the 2018 season.

In March 2016, Brady signed a two-year, $41 million extension with more than $28 million in guarantees.

The top five quarterbacks that have the highest guarantees in salary are all signed through at least the 2022 season. Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan is the top-earning in the NFL at the quarterback position after he signed a five-year, $150 million contract in May.

Brady, 41, had perhaps his finest season in 2017, completing 66% of his passes for a league–leading 4,577 yards and 32 touchdowns, helping the Patriots reach the Super Bowl. 

