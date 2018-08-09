Watch: Saquon Barkley's Thrilling 39-Yard Rush in NFL Preseason Debut

Screenshot/Twitter

Welcome to the NFL, Saquon Barkley.

By Jenna West
August 09, 2018

Saquon Barkley knows how to deliver. In his NFL preseason debut, Giants running back Barkley delivered with a 39-yard rush on his first touch.

With the handoff from quarterback Eli Manning, Barkley took a few steps back before cutting up the right side of the field and breaking three tackles along the way. Barkley was pushed out of bounds after rushing for 39 yards. 

Giants fans at MetLife Stadium were quick to yell and show their enthusiasm for Barkley's big play.

The Giants went on to kick a 42-yard field goal, putting them ahead 3-0 after twelve minutes into the first quarter.

Barkley had four more carries, which only resulted in four yards gained, after his big play.

The Giants selected Barkley with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft. Last year, as a junior at Penn State, Barkley had 1,271 rushing yards and scored 21 touchdowns.

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)