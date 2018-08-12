The Philadelphia Eagles signed quarterback Christian Hackenberg, the team announced Sunday.

Hackenberg has been a free agent since clearing waivers after being released by the Oakland Raiders in May.

The Raiders had traded for Hackenberg, acquiring him from the New York Jets.

The 23-year-old Hackenberg was a second round draft pick by the Jets in 2016 out of Penn State.

Despite that lofty draft status, Hackenberg has never thrown a pass in a regular season NFL game.

Hackenberg will provide another quarterback in the Eagles stable of signal-callers. Injured starter Carson Wentz hopes to return from a knee injury by Week 1.

If he is not ready, Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles likely gets the nod to start. Nate Sudfeld and Joe Callahan are the other quarterback in camp with the Eagles.