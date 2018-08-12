Eagles Sign QB Christian Hackenberg

The Eagles have signed free-agent quarterback Christian Hackenberg

By Scooby Axson
August 12, 2018

The Philadelphia Eagles signed quarterback Christian Hackenberg, the team announced Sunday.

Hackenberg has been a free agent since clearing waivers after being released by the Oakland Raiders in May.

The Raiders had traded for Hackenberg, acquiring him from the New York Jets.

The 23-year-old Hackenberg was a second round draft pick by the Jets in 2016 out of Penn State.

Despite that lofty draft status, Hackenberg has never thrown a pass in a regular season NFL game.

Hackenberg will provide another quarterback in the Eagles stable of signal-callers. Injured starter Carson Wentz hopes to return from a knee injury by Week 1.

If he is not ready, Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles likely gets the nod to start. Nate Sudfeld and Joe Callahan are the other quarterback in camp with the Eagles.

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)