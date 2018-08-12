Hue Jackson: Antonio Callaway Played Most of Browns Preseason Opener as Punishment

The rookie receiver played most of the team's preseason opener as punishment for recent citations.

By Emily Caron
August 12, 2018

Browns rookie receiver Antonio Callaway was recently cited for marijuana possession and driving with a suspended license. After failing to notify the Browns of his citations until news broke days later, Cleveland coach Hue Jackson decided that discipline would come in the form of playing time—and a lot of it.

Callaway played almost all of the Browns preseason opener against the Giants on Thursday, which Jackson said was punishment for Callaway's actions.

“That was part of the consequence of what he has been through, and he knows it. That is what it was," Jackson explained to reporters on Sunday. "Either you sit him or make him play. I thought it was better to make him play. Make him play as long as he could. There were a couple of times he kept waving to come out, and we said, ‘No, stay in.'"

Jackson added that Callaway fought through the punishment, persevering by playing through 78% of the offensive snaps, the most by any players on offense, and 54 plays.

The Browns traded up in the fourth round in the 2018 NFL draft to draft Callaway, who was suspended the entire 2017 season at Florida after being one of nine Florida players who allegedly used stolen credit card information to fund bookstore accounts.

He was cited for marijuana possession in May last year and pleaded no contest to possession of drug paraphernalia. He also tested positive for a diluted drug test sample at the NFL combine in April. 

Callaway finished the game with three receptions for 87 yards and a touchdown on a pass from rookie QB Baker Mayfield. 

The receiver was limited in practice Sunday by a rib injury that likely occured during Thursday's game, but remained on the field.

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)