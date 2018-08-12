Browns rookie receiver Antonio Callaway was recently cited for marijuana possession and driving with a suspended license. After failing to notify the Browns of his citations until news broke days later, Cleveland coach Hue Jackson decided that discipline would come in the form of playing time—and a lot of it.

Callaway played almost all of the Browns preseason opener against the Giants on Thursday, which Jackson said was punishment for Callaway's actions.

“That was part of the consequence of what he has been through, and he knows it. That is what it was," Jackson explained to reporters on Sunday. "Either you sit him or make him play. I thought it was better to make him play. Make him play as long as he could. There were a couple of times he kept waving to come out, and we said, ‘No, stay in.'"

Jackson added that Callaway fought through the punishment, persevering by playing through 78% of the offensive snaps, the most by any players on offense, and 54 plays.

The Browns traded up in the fourth round in the 2018 NFL draft to draft Callaway, who was suspended the entire 2017 season at Florida after being one of nine Florida players who allegedly used stolen credit card information to fund bookstore accounts.

He was cited for marijuana possession in May last year and pleaded no contest to possession of drug paraphernalia. He also tested positive for a diluted drug test sample at the NFL combine in April.

Callaway finished the game with three receptions for 87 yards and a touchdown on a pass from rookie QB Baker Mayfield.

The receiver was limited in practice Sunday by a rib injury that likely occured during Thursday's game, but remained on the field.