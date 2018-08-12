Jaguars Suspend Dante Fowler, Jalen Ramsey for One Week for Violating Team Rules

The defensive end and cornerback will miss one week of preseason activities with the team.

By Emily Caron
August 12, 2018

Jacksonville has suspended two of its top defensive players, cornerback Jalen Ramsey and defensive end Dante Fowler, for the next week of preseason activities. The suspension is for "violating team rules and conduct unbecoming of a Jaguars football player," the team announced Sunday.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported that Ramsey's suspension was a result of the cornerback going after a local reporter on Twitter on Sunday for what he believed was "unfair treatment of teammates especially Dante Fowler." 

Fowler was involved in a fight at Jaguars practice on Sunday that was documented by a local reporter. Ramsey responded to the reporter on Twitter.

Ramsey added in a second tweet that he will always "take up for my teammates kus I know what type of men and players they are forreal!" 

Neither player will be available to practice this week or to play in the Jaguars' next game against the Vikings on Saturday under the suspension.

ESPN's Adam Schefter added that neither Ramsey nor Fowler will be making the trip to Minnesota to practice with the Vikings ahead of this weekend's game. 

Ramsey played briefly in Jacksonville's preseason opener against the Saints on Thursday. Fowler was just activated from the physically unable to perform list on Saturday.

