Browns coach Hue Jackson said quarterback Baker Mayfield will not take any first-team reps during the preseason, reports NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

"I have not changed. I'm not going to change," Jackson said. "Tyrod Taylor's the starting quarterback here, and Baker's the future of our organization."

Both played in last week's preseason 20–10 victory over the Giants, with Taylor getting the starting job in the contest.

Browns general manager John Dorsey also said he couldn't imagine a situation where Mayfield would take the starting job from Taylor.

"This is for the betterment not only of the organization long term, but it's also better for the development of Baker, in terms of when it comes time for him to actually step on the field and play," Dorsey told Pelissero. "... Guess what? He understands the complexities of a very difficult position. I think the adjustment will be that much easier for him to be able to recognize defense, understand the speed of the game. I think it's just a natural transition into that position. And why vary from the plan we have in motion right now?"

Mayfield, the No. 1 pick in the 2018 draft out of Oklahoma, went 11–for–20 for 212 yards with two touchdowns in the preseason game. Taylor went 5–for–5 with 99 yards and one touchdown.