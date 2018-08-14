Why Do We Root for Teams During Holdouts?

Tom Pennington/Getty Images

Roquan Smith ended his holdout on Monday, but not before enduring plenty of criticism along the way. 

By Conor Orr
August 14, 2018

At some point, it became an accepted narrative that those in charge got to be there because of their tenacity, and that it’s O.K. for them to squeeze their operation and employees to the guts in order to maximize the bottom line because that’s what tenacious people do. It’s an endearing quality, didn’t you know?

Over time, we stopped questioning the whole thing and even found ourselves siding with the bigwigs because fighting the power gets you kicked off the train, and it’s better to be anxious and squeezed on the train than not on the train at all. So it’s no surprise that we either scoff at, or don't care to notice when—even just a little—someone pokes the bear and earns a little extra for themselves.

Yahoo's Terez Paylor brought this up during the Julio Jones holdout back in June, but it's worth mentioning again now that Bears rookie Roquan Smith ended his holdout Monday. Smith was reportedly battling language in his contract that would, ridiculously, allow the team to recoup guaranteed money if he is suspended via the league’s new, hard-to-understand leading-with-the-helmet rule. Along the way, he was called selfish and greedy and a b---- by fans (someone also pinned this white-hot take on Smith to the top of their Twitter profile). His own coach noted that his starting position was probably in danger.

Khalil Mack and Aaron Donald, arguably the two best defensive players in the NFL, are still fighting for long-term security and fair market value for their production. Mack’s coach, Jon Gruden, once allegedly the highest-paid employee at ESPN thanks to constant flirtation with a return to the sidelines (and who we’re pretty darn sure is guaranteed $100 million over the next decade), doesn’t seem to be thrilled about it.

So by extension, we aren’t thrilled about it either. We tend to put NFL players in a different bucket because Smith, too, is guaranteed a hefty chunk of change that most of us would be lucky to pocket in our lifetime. Instead of seeing their situations as a macrocosm of our own lives here on the train (for reference, this is what the owners are splitting these days), we demand players throw the contractual arm wrestling match for the good of the team. For the good of the bottom line.

Not getting this newsletter in your inbox yet? Join The MMQB’s Morning Huddle.

HOT READS

NOW ON THE MMQB: Jon Gruden headlines The Monday Morning Quarterback, live from wine country... Andy Benoit previews the Green Bay Packers... Robert Quinn talks about why he raises a fist

WHAT YOU MAY HAVE MISSED: Sam Darnold got rid of the ball quickly during his preseason debut against Atlanta... Kenny Vaccaro is finding his way in Tennessee.... Jerry Jones does not want to talk about his own anthem habits, just the habits of others. 

PRESS COVERAGE

1. Aaron Rodgers explains why he called his receivers' effort piss poor

2. An interesting look at the way "late-game flow" should effect your fantasy running back draft decisions

3Antonio Brown is not happy with a longtime Steelers beat writer, who said Brown limped off the field after individual drills. 

4. Notes on Jay Cutler, whose aggressive indifference seems to be taking over his wife's reality television show

5. Saquon Barkley has a bit of hamstring aggravation

6. After being acquitted of sexual assault, A.J. Johnson signed with the Denver Broncos. Johnson, a linebacker who starred at the University of Tennessee, has not played a down of football in more than three years. John Elway even made a statement in the press release

7. The Texans have added Quan Bray, and cut DeAndrew White

THE KICKER 

There is a goat named Fred running around freeing other animals from livestock auctions. Fred is the man. Be like fred. 

Question? Comment? Story idea? Let the team know at talkback@themmqb.com.

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)