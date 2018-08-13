Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones Offers No Explanation For Wearing Hat During National Anthem

Last week, the Cowboys owner evaded a question surrounding his thoughts on quarterback Dak Prescott's stance.

By Kaelen Jones
August 13, 2018

Two weeks ago, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones did not remove a baseball hat from his head when the natioanl anthem played as Dallas opened training camp in Oxnard, Calif. He was called out for not doing so by Dale Hansen of Dallas-Fort Worth's WFAA, who also shared video as proof.

But when Jones was asked by Dallas Morning News' David Moore for comment on his decision to not remove his cap, he responded, "No. No. No."

It's the second instance in as many weeks that Jones has avoided answering a question related to the national anthem, after previous ducking a question about quarterback Dak Prescott's stance on the matter.

Earlier this offseason, Jones made headlines for enacting a team policy requiring his players stand for the anthem, "toes on the line", instead of using the time to protest against police brutality and social injustice. The NFL reportedly told Jones to stop publicly discussing the anthem shortly after the league and the NFLPA announced they had reached a "standstill agreement" on determining a policy.

