Terrelle Pryor's Injury Ankle Injury Revelation Has Todd Bowles Fired Up

The new Jets receiver isn't exactly in the good graces of head coach Todd Bowles

By Michael Shapiro
August 14, 2018

It's been a rough week for Jets receiver Terrelle Pryor. The Ohio State product received a rude welcome from his former team at a joint practice between New York and Washington on Tuesday, and now it looks like his own coach isn't happy with him either.

One day after Pryor revealed he broke his ankle during an offseason workout in May, Jets head coach Todd Bowles addressed the matter on Tuesday. And Bowles wasn't exactly pleased with Pryor providing injury details to the media. 

"Terrelle doesn't need to be descriptive. I feel he should keep his mouth shut and leave the injuries to me," Bowles said following Tuesday's joint practice.

Looks like Pryor's New York tenure is off to a rocky start. And that doesn't bode well for a veteran looking to revive his career after a rough 2017.

Pryor caught 20 balls last year in Washington while appearing in just nine games. 

