Texans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins and 49ers defensive back Jimmie Ward got into a scuffle during a joint practice Wednesday morning.

As the two lined up for a rep during one-on-one drills, they jostled off the line of scrimmage. When Hopkins appeared to break in his route, Ward jarred his helmet off. Hopkins still made the catch, but as he did, Ward attempted to rip the ball from him, and Hopkins pushed him away.

The players exchanged words and stepped toward one another. Hopkins swung first and hit Ward across the facemask. Ward connected with Hopkins' exposed face and knocked him back before the two wrestled each other to the ground. Several coaches and players attempted to break up the fracas.

Hopkins was subsequently removed from practice altogether. Meanwhile, Ward was reportedly still at practice, running on another field.

The Texans and 49ers play each other in a preseason matchup on Saturday.