Jaguars' Jalen Ramsey Says Josh Allen Is 'Trash,' Joe Flacco 'Sucks' and Matt Ryan Is 'Overrated'

The star Jacksonville defender didn't hold anything back.

By Kaelen Jones
August 15, 2018

Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey has never been known to shy away from vocalizing his thoughts. During an interview with GQ's Clay Skipper, the 23-year-old discussed the incoming crop of rookie NFL quarterbacks and the veterans currently starting under center.

He did not hold back.

According to Ramsey, Buffalo's Josh Allen "is trash", Baltimore's Joe Flacco "sucks", and Atlanta's Matt Ryan is "overrated."

"I don't care what nobody say. He's trash," said Ramsey of Allen, whom the Bills selected with the seventh pick in this year's draft. "And it's gonna show too. That's a stupid draft pick to me. We play them this year, and I'm excited as hell. I hope he's their starting quarterback."

Ramsey also asserted that he would've taken Flacco's current backup, Lamar Jackson, earlier than 32nd, adding that he thinks Ravens offensive coordinator Marty Mornhinweg will enable the rookie to thrive -- once he supplants Flacco. 

As for 2016 league MVP Matt Ryan, Ramsey suggested that the Falcons quarterback was exposed last season a bit after former offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan left to accept a head-coaching gig at San Francisco. He criticized Ryan for not being able to duplicate his success with Julio Jones still on the roster.

Ramsey did offer some praise for some of the signal-callers in the league. When asked which quarterbacks don't suck, he listed some of the usual suspects. His list included Aaron Rodgers, Tom Brady, Marcus Mariota and Tyrod Taylor. Ramsey also noted that he's a fan of  Philip Rivers and Drew Brees. Ramsey predicts Deshaun Watson will win an MVP award "in a couple years" alongside Eagles' quarterback Carson Wentz as frontrunners for the award "for every year starting now until five to ten years."

Regarding his own squad's quarterback, Blake Bortles, Ramsey said he felt that Jacksonville should have shown more faith in him during its AFC Championship loss to the Patriots last year.

"Playoff Blake is good," Ramsey said. "People can say whatever but playoff Blake is good. I think that's how it is with a lot of teams: as long as you do what that team is asking you to do, and you do it well with the rest of the team, then you can be considered good—or at least not bad. You not a bad quarterback if you do what your team asks of you."

