Free-agent wide receiver Brittan Golden had a tryout with the New York Giants and the team's medical staff discovered a small tumor in his mouth, Golden revealed in an interview with Kenny and Crash of Fox Sports 910 in Phoenix.

The Giants medical staff helped Golden schedule an appointment with doctors in Houston to get a biopsy. The test returned with a positive finding.

“The good news was it is a benign tumor," Golden said. "So it’s not cancerous, which is the greatest thing in the world. The really bad news is that I’m gonna have to have surgery, probably we’re gonna have to do it next week. That way the sooner the better, so at most I think I’ll be out for, like, four to six weeks.”

Golden, whose wife gave birth to twins this week, expressed gratitude towards the New York staff for putting him through what he called, "the most extensive physical that I've ever been through in my life."

Since going undrafted out of Texas A&M in the 2012 NFL draft, Golden played short stints with the Chicago Bears and Jacksonville Jaguars. He landed with the Arizona Cardinals from 2013 through 2017. Last year, he was placed on the injured-reserve list in December when he suffered a broken arm after appearing in a career-high 13 games. Golden has made 18 catches for 293 yards and one touchdown in his five-year career.