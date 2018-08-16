Giants Doctors Found Benign Tumor in Brittan Golden's Mouth During Physical

Golden expressed gratitude towards the Giants' medical staff during a radio interview.

By Kaelen Jones
August 16, 2018

Free-agent wide receiver Brittan Golden had a tryout with the New York Giants and the team's medical staff discovered a small tumor in his mouth, Golden revealed in an interview with Kenny and Crash of Fox Sports 910 in Phoenix.

The Giants medical staff helped Golden schedule an appointment with doctors in Houston to get a biopsy. The test returned with a positive finding.

“The good news was it is a benign tumor," Golden said. "So it’s not cancerous, which is the greatest thing in the world. The really bad news is that I’m gonna have to have surgery, probably we’re gonna have to do it next week. That way the sooner the better, so at most I think I’ll be out for, like, four to six weeks.”

Golden, whose wife gave birth to twins this week, expressed gratitude towards the New York staff for putting him through what he called, "the most extensive physical that I've ever been through in my life."

Since going undrafted out of Texas A&M in the 2012 NFL draft, Golden played short stints with the Chicago Bears and Jacksonville Jaguars. He landed with the Arizona Cardinals from 2013 through 2017. Last year, he was placed on the injured-reserve list in December when he suffered a broken arm after appearing in a career-high 13 games. Golden has made 18 catches for 293 yards and one touchdown in his five-year career.

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)