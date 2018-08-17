Report: Patriots First-Round Pick Isaiah Wynn Out For Season With Torn Achilles

Wynn was injured in the first quarter of the Patriots-Eagles preseaon game Thursday.

By Jenna West
August 17, 2018

Patriots rookie Isaiah Wynn will reportedly be out for the season with a torn Achilles, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Wynn suffered the injury while playing right tackle in the first quarter of Thursday night's preseason game against the Eagles.

Eagles defensive lineman Michael Bennett pushed Wynn into Tom Brady, and Wynn limped off of the field after the play. The rookie lineman visited the medical tent before getting on a cart and being taken to the locker room.

The Patriots initially announced Thursday night that Wynn was being evaluated for an ankle injury.

Wynn, 21, was selected out of Georgia with the No. 23 overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft.

