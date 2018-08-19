Report: Giants RB Saquon Barkley Has Left Roc Nation for Marketing, Will Be Represented by CAA

Barkley will now be represented by CAA for marketing matters but will remain with Roc Nation for contracts.

By Emily Caron
August 19, 2018

New York Giants rookie running back Saquon Barkley has left Roc Nation for marketing purposes, going to the Creative Artists Agency, Darren Rovell of ESPN reports. Barkley will, however, remain with Roc Nation agent Kim Miale for contracts and football matters. 

With Roc Nation, Barkley signed a four-year, fully guaranteed $31.2 million rookie deal with the Giants in July after going No. 2 in the 2018 NFL draft out of Penn State. 

CAA already represents several notable NFL players including Julio Jones of the Atlanta Falcons, J.J. Watt and DeAndre Hopkins of the Houston Texans, and big-name quarterbacks including Matt Ryan, Philip Rivers, Dak Prescott and Drew Brees, among others. They also represent retired stars such as Peyton Manning and Tony Romo and a host of athletes from other sports. 

Roc Nation, the firm founded by Jay-Z in 2013, also provides representation for NFLers Ndamukong Suh and Dez Bryant alongside the NBA's Kevin Durant and the MLB's Robinson Cano.

Barkley did not play in Friday's preseason game against the Detriot Lions because of a hamstring injury but notched five carries for 43 yards in the his preseason debut the week before against the Browns.

The Giants open their regular season on Sept. 9 against the Jacksonville Jaguars. 

