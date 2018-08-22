No changes will be made to the NFL's controversial helmet rule this season, NFLPA executive vice president Troy Vincent said in a statement Wednesday.

The NFL Competition Committee conversed on a conference phone call Wednesday to discuss the league's new rule, which has been enforced for the first time throughout the first two weeks of preseason play.

The rule states: "It is a (15-yard) foul if a player lowers his head to initiate and make contact with his helmet against an opponent."

Its implentation has caused confusion for viewers, players and coaches, some of whom have made their displeasure clear.

The committee resolved that the rule would remain intact, and that "inadvertent contact with the helmet and/or facemask" should not be a penalty.

"As all adjust to the new rule, we will continue to provide video feedback examples of fouls and incrorrect calls to coaches, players and officials over the next two weeks and throughout the season as this new rule is implemented," Vincent said.

The NFL has made an effort to explain the new rule, with senior vice president of officiating Al Riveron tweeting videos of legal and illegal hits over the past week.

On Monday, it was reported that the league would update its teaching video for players and coaches on how the new helmet rule would be applied.

Through 33 preseason games, 50 penalties were assessed for violating the league's new rule, according to Deadspin.