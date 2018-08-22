NFLPA Executive VP Troy Vincent: 'No Changes' To Helmet Rule This Season

Despite negative feedback from some players and coaches, the NFL's controversial rule will remain intact for this season.

By Kaelen Jones
August 22, 2018

No changes will be made to the NFL's controversial helmet rule this season, NFLPA executive vice president Troy Vincent said in a statement Wednesday.

The NFL Competition Committee conversed on a conference phone call Wednesday to discuss the league's new rule, which has been enforced for the first time throughout the first two weeks of preseason play.

The rule states: "It is a (15-yard) foul if a player lowers his head to initiate and make contact with his helmet against an opponent."

Its implentation has caused confusion for viewers, players and coaches, some of whom have made their displeasure clear. 

The committee resolved that the rule would remain intact, and that "inadvertent contact with the helmet and/or facemask" should not be a penalty. 

"As all adjust to the new rule, we will continue to provide video feedback examples of fouls and incrorrect calls to coaches, players and officials over the next two weeks and throughout the season as this new rule is implemented," Vincent said.

The NFL has made an effort to explain the new rule, with senior vice president of officiating Al Riveron tweeting videos of legal and illegal hits over the past week.

On Monday, it was reported that the league would update its teaching video for players and coaches on how the new helmet rule would be applied.

Through 33 preseason games, 50 penalties were assessed for violating the league's new rule, according to Deadspin.

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)