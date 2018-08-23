Browns rookie cornerback Denzel Ward suffered a back injury Thursday night and will not return to the game, the team announced.

Ward fell on his back after being tackled by Eagles tight end Zach Ertz in the first quarter of the preseason game. The rookie reached for his lower back and rolled around in pain as he stayed on the ground for several minutes. Ward later walked off the field and headed to the medical tent for evaluation.

The Browns selected Ward out of Ohio State with the fourth overall pick of the 2018 NFL draft.