Denzel Ward Suffers Back Injury, Will Not Return to Preseason Game

2018 Diamond Images/Getty Images

Ward suffered a back injury after being tackled in the first quarter.

By Jenna West
August 23, 2018

Browns rookie cornerback Denzel Ward suffered a back injury Thursday night and will not return to the game, the team announced.

Ward fell on his back after being tackled by Eagles tight end Zach Ertz in the first quarter of the preseason game. The rookie reached for his lower back and rolled around in pain as he stayed on the ground for several minutes. Ward later walked off the field and headed to the medical tent for evaluation.

The Browns selected Ward out of Ohio State with the fourth overall pick of the 2018 NFL draft.

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)