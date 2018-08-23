Tyrod Taylor Returns to Game After Suffering Left Hand Injury

Nick Cammett/Diamond Images/Getty Images

Taylor fell on his left hand after a fourth-down pass in the first quarter.

By Jenna West
August 23, 2018

Browns quarterback Tyrod Taylor returned to Thursday night's preseason game in the second quarter after previously suffering a left hand injury.

During the first quarter of the Browns' preseason game against the Eagles, Taylor fell on his left hand following a fourth-down pass. After the fall, Taylor immediately ran to the sideline in pain and then headed to the locker room with medical personnel. Rookie quarterback Baker Mayfield entered the game on the next drive.

The Browns announced that Taylor injured his left hand and his return was questionable.

However, Taylor returned to the sidelines several minutes later dressed in his uniform and pads and began taking snaps.

This is Taylor's first season with the Browns, after playing for the Ravens and Bills in the first seven years of his career.

