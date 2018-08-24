Buccaneers wide receiver Adam Humphries caught a missed field goal and ran it back 109 yards for a touchdown against the Lions during preseason action Friday night.

At the end of the first half, Detroit kicker Matt Prater trotted out for a 62-yard kick—a mark he's bested before in his career, when he set the NFL record with a 64-yarder at Mile High Stadium against the Titans in 2013. However, the 34-year-old was not as fortunate this time.

🚨🚨🚨 CAUGHT FIELD GOAL RETURN TOUCHDOWN 🚨🚨🚨 https://t.co/6aGew6iCKS — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) August 25, 2018

Prater's kick fell well short of the posts, but gave Humphries just enough room to field it towards the back of the end zone. Humphries juked the long-snapper Don Muhlbach, then veered around tight end Michael Roberts before heading upfield with a cavalcade of blockers ahead.

Humphries cut back towards the middle of the field, avoiding a diving tackler, Prater, and a towel-wielding Sam Martin, the placekick holder on the play. He stayed on his feet for the score, which gave the Buccaneers a 20-6 lead going into half.

Since going undrafted out of Clemson in the 2015 draft, Humphries has enjoyed a solid career in Tampa Bay. Last season he set career highs in receptions (61) and receiving yards (631), and also handled punt return duties, but has yet to house a return in his career.