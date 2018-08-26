Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald agreed to terms on a six-year extension, the team announced.

The extension is worth $135 million and includes $87 million guaranteed, reports ESPN's Adam Schefter. The record-setting deal makes Donald the highest-paid defensive player in NFL history.

Donald, the reigning NFL defensive player of the year, has recorded at least eight sacks in each of his four seasons with the Rams, including 11 last season. He also forced five fumbles in 2017.

The three-time first-team All-Pro tackle held out of Rams training camp for the second consecutive year as the terms of his contract extension were negotiated. Last season Donald missed all of training camp and reported the day before the team's season opener on Sept. 9.