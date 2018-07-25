Report: Aaron Donald To Miss Start of Rams Training Camp for Second Consecutive Season

After offensive teammates Brandin Cooks and Todd Gurley inked big deals, Aaron Donald will skip the start of training camp as he awaits a contract extension.

By Michael Shapiro
July 25, 2018

The Rams spent big bucks this offseason by inking wideout Brandin Cooks and running back Todd Gurley to a pair of contracts totaling a combined $95.5 million guaranteed. One key piece awaits a new contract as training camp begins on Wednesday. 

Three-time All-Pro defensive tackle Aaron Donald will skip the start of Rams camp and plans on holding out for the second consecutive season per Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network. Based on Donald's behavior in 2017, his holdout may be a lengthy one barring a new deal.

Donald skipped the entirety of Rams training camp last season and did not report until Sept. 9. The lack of preseason training did not impact much of his regular-season contribution. Donald racked up 11 sacks and five forced fumbles en route to winning Defensive Player of the Year honors. 

The Pittsburgh product is slated to make just under $7 million in 2018.

On Tuesday, Rams general manager Les Snead spoke to ESPN's Adam Schefter, stating, "Aaron’s a big part of who we are, where we want to go. We’re going to continue working to get something done with Aaron."

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)