The Rams spent big bucks this offseason by inking wideout Brandin Cooks and running back Todd Gurley to a pair of contracts totaling a combined $95.5 million guaranteed. One key piece awaits a new contract as training camp begins on Wednesday.

Three-time All-Pro defensive tackle Aaron Donald will skip the start of Rams camp and plans on holding out for the second consecutive season per Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network. Based on Donald's behavior in 2017, his holdout may be a lengthy one barring a new deal.

Donald skipped the entirety of Rams training camp last season and did not report until Sept. 9. The lack of preseason training did not impact much of his regular-season contribution. Donald racked up 11 sacks and five forced fumbles en route to winning Defensive Player of the Year honors.

The Pittsburgh product is slated to make just under $7 million in 2018.

On Tuesday, Rams general manager Les Snead spoke to ESPN's Adam Schefter, stating, "Aaron’s a big part of who we are, where we want to go. We’re going to continue working to get something done with Aaron."