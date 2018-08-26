One Suspect Dead, Multiple Fatalities Reported in Shooting at Madden Tournament in Jacksonville

Police say there are multiple fatalities a mass shooting at a Madden video game tournament in Jacksonville

By Scooby Axson
August 26, 2018

At least four people were killed when a gunman opened fire at a marketplace in downtown Jacksonville, Fla. during an EA Sports Madden football gaming tournament, according to WJXT and multiple reports.

A total of 11 people were shot and sent to local hospitals, according to initial reports.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office confirmed there was a "mass shooting" and urged citizens to stay away from the area.

The Sheriff's Office said there is one suspect that was dead at the scene and that it is unknown if there is a second suspect.

One of the gamers at the tournament, Steven “Steveyj” Javaruski, told the Los Angeles Times that the shooter, who was one of the competitors, “targeted a few people” and shot at least five victims before killing himself.

The shooting took place at the GLHF Game Bar at the Jacksonville Landing, a mall along the St. Johns River.

“We are deeply saddened at the incident and pray for everyone involved," Jacksonville Landing said in a statement. "The Jacksonville Landing is fully cooperating with the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office and all ongoing investigations.”

The complex also includes restaurants, with the GLHF Game Bar being billed as "Jacksonville's home for gamers and nerds alike."

In a live Twitch video, it shows two people playing Madden during a tournament before more than a dozen shots rang out, with patrons screaming in the background.

