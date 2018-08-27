The Patriots have agreed to a five-year, $50 million contract extension with guard Shaq Mason, which would make him one of the highest-paid right guards in the league, according to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo.

NFL.com's Herbie Teope reports $23.5 million is guaranteed and Mason will earn close to $30 million over the first three years of the deal.

The 6'1", 310-pound Mason has started 41 games over his three-year career.

Mason, who turns 25 on Tuesday, was entering the final year of his rookie deal. He was a fourth-round pick out of Georgia Tech in the 2015 draft.