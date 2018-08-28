Eagles wide receiver Alshon Jeffery is expected to miss the first two games of the season as he continues to rehabilitate his shoulder after undergoing surgery following the Eagles' Super Bowl victory in February, ESPN's Adam Schefter and Chris Mortensen report.

Jeffery will be activated to the team's 53-man roster this weekend in hopes that he will be back by Week 3. The 28-year-old is on the team's preseason physically unable to perform (PUP) list but is reportedly recovering well from his spring surgery.

The team doctors, trainers and therapists working with Jeffery have suggested that he miss the first two games of the season so that he can maintain the progress and increase his chances of playing at full capacity once cleared. If Jeffery were to remain on the PUP list to start the regular season, he would be required to miss at least the first six games of the 2018 season before he was allowed to practice.

"We're just going to continue to monitor him and we'll see where he is at next week and make a decision," Eagles coach Doug Pederson said in a press conference on Tuesday. "But right now, he's progressing well; we just got to see his day by day."

Jeffery caught 57 passes for 789 yards and nine touchdowns, including a 34-yard scoring catch in the Eagles' Super Bowl win. The team signed him to a four-year, $57 million contract extension in December despite a right shoulder injury that Jeffery suffered in training camp in 2017.