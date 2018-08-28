Lions Release Robert Ayers Just One Day After Signing the Veteran DE

Ayers joined the Lions on Monday but was no where to be seen on Tuesday.

By Emily Caron
August 28, 2018

The Lions have released defensive end Robert Ayers just one day after signing the free agent, the team announced Tuesday.

Detroit signed Ayers on Monday, announcing his addition to the roster with the decision to waive cornerback Josh Okonye. 

Ayers, a 10-year NFL veteran, spent the last two seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, totaling 31 tackles, two sacks and two forced fumbles in 2017.

A former first-round pick in the 2009 NFL Draft with the Denver Broncos, Ayers spent his first five seasons in Denver before playing two seasons with the New York Giants from 2014-15 and then the Bucs. 

NFL
Matt Patricia Takes Over a Balanced Team With Playoff Hopes. 10 Thoughts on the Detroit Lions

Speculation is swirling that there is more to the story than the Lions have let on. After joining Detroit on Monday, Ayers did not practice with the team on Tuesday despite head coach Matt Patricia telling reporters that morning that he was eager to see how Ayers would fit with the team's defensive unit. 

Ayers lasted a total of 28-hours in Detroit. 

The 32-year-old is back on the free agent market after the release.

