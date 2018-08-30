Veteran tight end Brent Celek has told the Eagles he is retiring and will make the announcement with a statement Friday, reports NFL.com's Michael Silver.

"In the end, I just couldn't fathom putting on another uniform," Celek told NFL.com. "I had a perfect ending, and it was time."

The 33-year-old Celek was released by the Eagles in March after playing in the team's Super Bowl LII win over the Patriots.

Over his 11-year career, Celek missed only one game. He was drafted by Philadelphia out of Cincinnati in the fifth round of the 2007 NFL draft. He'll finish his career with 393 catches for 4,998 yards and 31 touchdowns.