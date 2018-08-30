The Cardinals and Broncos will conclude their preseason slates on Thursday night. They will face off at University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. Kickoff is slated for 10 p.m. ET.

Both teams enter the season looking to rebound from disappointing 2017 campaigns. Denver went 5–11. Arizona finished 8–8. Neither qualified for postseason play.

The Broncos will be led by second-year quarterback Chad Kelly. The Ole Miss product recently replaced former first-round pick Paxton Lynch on the Broncos' depth chart, now holding the backup spot behind Case Keenum.

Neither Sam Bradford nor first round pick Josh Rosen will suit up for Arizona. Mike Glennon is projected to earn the start.

Here's how to watch Thursday's matchup.

TV channel: NFL Network

Game time: Thursday, Aug. 30 at 10 p.m. ET

Live stream: FuboTV. You can watch the match live via FuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

Next three games:

Cardinals: vs. Redskins 9/9; at Rams 9/16; vs. Bears 9/23

Broncos: vs. Seahawks 9/9; vs. Raiders 9/16; at Ravens 9/23