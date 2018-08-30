Colin Kaepernick won the summary judgement phase of his collusion case on Thursday, a phase specifically requested by the NFL in hopes of a dismissal, Yahoo's Charles Robinson reports.

Arbitrator Stephen Burbank ruled in favor of Kaepernick and refused dismissal, which moves the case toward a hearing.

"On August 28, 2018, the System Arbitrator [Burbank] denied the NFL's request that he dismiss Colin Kaepernick's complaint alleging that his inability to secure a player contract since becoming a free agent in March 2017 has been due to an agreement among team owners and the NFL that violates Article 17, Section 1 of the collective bargaining agreement between the NFL and the NFLPA (union)," Burbank wrote in his statement.

Kaepernick filed a grievance against the NFL for collusion in October 2017 after he was not picked up by another team after opting out of his 49ers contract in March of the same year.

The former 49ers QB began kneeling during the national anthem in August of 2016 as a means of protesting racial inequality and police brutality. Dozens of other NFL players, as well as numerous other athletes across America, joined Kaepernick. The protests grew during the 2017 season with players protesting en masse. Kaepernick was not picked up by another team after becoming a free agent amid the protest controversy.