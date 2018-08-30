The Giants and the Patriots will meet at MetLife Stadium in their final preseason game on Thursday, Aug. 30 at 7:00 p.m.

The Patriots are coming off of a 25-14 loss to the Panthers while the Giants are coming off of a 22-16 win over the Jets.

Thursday's meeting is make or break for several players on the bubble before final roster decisions are made.

How to Watch:

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: WNBC-4

Live stream: FuboTV. You can watch the match live via FuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

Next Games:

Giants: New York opens its season against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, Sept. 9 at 1:00 p.m. ET.

Patriots: New England will open at home against the Houston Texans on Sunday, Sept. 9 at 1:00 p.m. ET.