How to Watch Giants vs. Patriots NFL Preseason: Live Stream, TV channel, Game Time

How to watch the Giants vs. the Patriots in NFL preseason play on Thursday, Aug. 30.

By Emily Caron
August 30, 2018

The Giants and the Patriots will meet at MetLife Stadium in their final preseason game on Thursday, Aug. 30 at 7:00 p.m.

The Patriots are coming off of a 25-14 loss to the Panthers while the Giants are coming off of a 22-16 win over the Jets. 

Thursday's meeting is make or break for several players on the bubble before final roster decisions are made. 

How to Watch: 

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: WNBC-4

Live stream: FuboTV. You can watch the match live via FuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

NFL
For the Giants, the Hard Work With Odell Beckham Jr. Is Just Beginning

 

Next Games:

Giants: New York opens its season against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, Sept. 9 at 1:00 p.m. ET. 

Patriots: New England will open at home against the Houston Texans on Sunday, Sept. 9 at 1:00 p.m. ET. 

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)