How to watch the Giants vs. the Patriots in NFL preseason play on Thursday, Aug. 30.
The Giants and the Patriots will meet at MetLife Stadium in their final preseason game on Thursday, Aug. 30 at 7:00 p.m.
The Patriots are coming off of a 25-14 loss to the Panthers while the Giants are coming off of a 22-16 win over the Jets.
Thursday's meeting is make or break for several players on the bubble before final roster decisions are made.
How to Watch:
Time: 7:00 p.m. ET
TV channel: WNBC-4
Live stream: FuboTV. You can watch the match live via FuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.
Next Games:
Giants: New York opens its season against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, Sept. 9 at 1:00 p.m. ET.
Patriots: New England will open at home against the Houston Texans on Sunday, Sept. 9 at 1:00 p.m. ET.