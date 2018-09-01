Report: Cowboys TE Rico Gathers Charged With Marijuana Possession

Gathers, considered on the bubble of making the Cowboys' roster, was arrested with less than 24 hours before team's make final cuts.

By Kaelen Jones
September 01, 2018

Dallas Cowboys tight end Rico Gathers, considered on the bubble to make the team's final cut, was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana Friday night, according to ESPN's Todd Archer.

Gathers's arrest occurred with less than 24 hours available for teams to cut their rosters down to 53 players. He was arrested at 10:52 p.m. CT on the 3100 block of Parkwood Boulevard in Frisco, Texas. He was found possessing less than two ounces of marijuana. He was released from jail Saturday morning after posting bond.

Chip Lewis, Gathers's attorney, released a statement expressing his client's remorse for his actions.

Gathers has been competing for a spot on the Cowboys' roster, but has trailed Geoff Swaim, Blake Jarwin and rookie Dalton Schultz on the depth chart. He recorded 10 catches for 83 yards during the preseason.

Dallas selected Gathers in the sixth round of the 2016 draft. He was on the Cowboys practice squad in 2016, then spent last year on injured reserve due to a concussion.

Prior to joining the Cowboys, Gathers had not played football since eighth grade. He earned All-Big 12 honors in basketball at Baylor.

