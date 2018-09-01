The 15-year NFL veteran will retire as a player but remain with the Vikings as a coach.
Terence Newman has announced his retirement from NFL football. The former Vikings cornerback will join Minnesota's coaching staff effective immediately, the team announced.
Newman, 39, played with head coach Mike Zimmer in Dallas, Cincinnati and again in Minnesota.
The fifth overall pick in the 2003 NFL draft by the Cowboys out of Kansas State, Newman played in 221 games over the course of his 15-year career.
.@terencenewman has announced his retirement.— Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) September 1, 2018
He will join the #Vikings coaching staff effective immediately.
📰: https://t.co/NHAftGpr1k pic.twitter.com/1KrkWoiIVr
He totaled 42 career interceptions in 205 starts.
Details about his new role have not been released but will be "provided in the near future."