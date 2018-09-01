Terence Newman Announces Retirement, Will Join Vikings Coaching Staff

The 15-year NFL veteran will retire as a player but remain with the Vikings as a coach.

By Emily Caron
September 01, 2018

Terence Newman has announced his retirement from NFL football. The former Vikings cornerback will join Minnesota's coaching staff effective immediately, the team announced

Newman, 39, played with head coach Mike Zimmer in Dallas, Cincinnati and again in Minnesota.

The fifth overall pick in the 2003 NFL draft by the Cowboys out of Kansas State, Newman played in 221 games over the course of his 15-year career.

He totaled 42 career interceptions in 205 starts.

Details about his new role have not been released but will be "provided in the near future." 

