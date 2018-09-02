Raiders head coach Jon Gruden said he didn't believe Oakland was "anywhere close to where the Bears were," in the record-setting deal that sent All-Pro pass rusher Khalil Mack to Chicago on Saturday.

"He's a great player for us, a great person, a great teammate," Gruden said Sunday. "I did have contact with him [Saturday], too, exchanging our best wishes to him and thanking him for being a great Oakland Raider. The negotiation was what it was. It was tough. It was a long process. We talked about it daily. We made him an offer. I don't believe we were anywhere close to where the Bears were. The Bears made us an offer we thought was really unique. Very, very tough to say goodbye to a great player, but here we are today."

The Raiders and Bears reached an agreement to send Mack to Chicago, with Mack then signing to a six-year, $141 million extension. Along with Mack, the Bears will get a 2020 second-round pick and a conditional 2020 fifth-round pick. The Raiders will get a 2019 first-round pick, 2020 first-round pick, 2020 third-round pick and a 2019 sixth-round pick.

Gruden said that he was not involved in including the second-round pick that went back to the Bears in the Khalil Mack trade.

When asked if they would wait longer, Gruden said it was time.

"We have waited. We waited and waited, and the Rams game was looming," Gruden said. "Our feeling was he was not going to report anytime soon. ... We made a decision and we're going to stand by it."

Mack's deal includes $90 million guaranteed and a $60 million signing bonus and his contract makes him the highest-paid defensive player in NFL history.

