The Carolina Panthers placed returning starting left tackle Matt Kalil on injured reserve with a right knee injury, the team announced Sunday.

According to a team release, Kalil played through knee soreness during training camp and the first two preseason contests. Kalil met with the renowned Dr. James Andrews in Florida, then underwent an arthroscopic procedure just days after the Panthers' second preseason game against the Dolphins. In January 2015, Andrews performed a scope of both of Kalil's knees, an operation that did not require him to miss any time.

In compliance with league rules, Carolina did not officially place Kalil on injured reserve until after 4 p.m. on Sunday; players put on the list prior are not eligible to be activated during the season.

Said general manager Marty Hurney: “We’re putting Matt on injured reserve to give him time to fully rehab the knee. We decided to make the move now so he’s eligible to come back after eight games.”

This marks the second time Kalil, a one-time Pro Bowler, has been placed on IR since joining the league in 2012. In 2016, he suffered a labrum tear on his right hip which required season-ending surgery. He signed with Carolina the ensuing offseason and started all 16 games last year.

Second-year offensive tackle Taylor Moton will start at left tackle in Kalil's place.

In a move corresponding to Kalil's injury, the Panthers signed cornerback Lorenzo Doss to complete their roster.