Report: Nike Has No Plans of Colin Kaepernick Signature Shoe or Clothing Line

It does not sound like Colin Kaepernick will be getting his own shoe soon.

By Chris Chavez
September 04, 2018

Nike has no plans at the moment to unveil a signature shoe or clothing line around former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick, according to ESPN's Darren Rovell.

Kaepernick has reportedly signed a new multi-year Nike contract to make him one of the faces of the company's "Just Do It" 30th anniversary campaign. Kaepernick announced the partnership by tweeting a photo with his face that said, "Believe in something, even if it means sacrificing everything. #JustDoIt."

Kaepernick is expected to be used on billboards, television commercials and online ads. The Associated Press reported that Nike would create an apparel line for Kaepernick and donate to his Know Your Rights charity. Yahoo Sports' Charles Robinson reported that Nike planned to built a line around Kaepernick which included shoes, shirts, jerseys and other apparel.

Last week, an arbitor denied the NFL's request to throw out Kaepernick's collusion case against the league, which alleges that the owners conspired to keep him from playing due to his protest of racial and social injustice by kneeling during the national anthem. Kaepernick was unsigned for the entire 2017 season.

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)