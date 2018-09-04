Nike has no plans at the moment to unveil a signature shoe or clothing line around former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick, according to ESPN's Darren Rovell.

Kaepernick has reportedly signed a new multi-year Nike contract to make him one of the faces of the company's "Just Do It" 30th anniversary campaign. Kaepernick announced the partnership by tweeting a photo with his face that said, "Believe in something, even if it means sacrificing everything. #JustDoIt."

Kaepernick is expected to be used on billboards, television commercials and online ads. The Associated Press reported that Nike would create an apparel line for Kaepernick and donate to his Know Your Rights charity. Yahoo Sports' Charles Robinson reported that Nike planned to built a line around Kaepernick which included shoes, shirts, jerseys and other apparel.

Last week, an arbitor denied the NFL's request to throw out Kaepernick's collusion case against the league, which alleges that the owners conspired to keep him from playing due to his protest of racial and social injustice by kneeling during the national anthem. Kaepernick was unsigned for the entire 2017 season.