Protest Planned Against Redskins Before Season Opener in Arizona

Arizona to Rally Against Native Mascots will host a march that will call for the retirement of the Redskins' name and logo.

By Charlotte Carroll
September 05, 2018

Activists have planned a protest against the Redskins before the team's season opener against the Cardinals in Phoenix, Arizona, on Sunday.

The group, Arizona to Rally Against Native Mascots (AZ Rally) will host the March & Rally Against Racist Mascots. The march will call for the retirement of the Redskins' name and logo.

The press release states:

"The term 'redskin' is a dictionary-defined racial slur rooted in the attempted genocide of Indigenous people. The use of the term today further dehumanizes Indigenous people and allows for the current and continued human and civil rights violations against Indigenous communities across the United States. Az Rally urges everyone to stand in solidarity with the Not Your Mascot movement to end the use of the Washington team’s mascot and all racist mascots."

The protests will take place at the University of Phoenix Stadium starting at 1 p.m. ET before the game kicks off at 4:25 p.m. ET.

Last year, a viral parody campaign, using fake news stories and websites, claimed the team was changing its name. The hoax was created by Native Advocates to bring awareness to changing the mascot.

Critics of the Redskins name say it is a racial slur that denigrates Native Americans. Washington owner Dan Snyder has repeatedly said he will never change the team's name.

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)