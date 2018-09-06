The Season Begins! Here’s What To Look For Tonight

The NFL is officially back tonight. Welcome back, NFL.

Tonight we get a rematch from last year’s NFC playoffs and a what very well could be a preview of another meeting in January 2019 between the Eagles and Falcons. The MMQB’s Andy Benoit will be breaking down the on-field matchup between the last two NFC champs, so let me fill in the rest with what I’m looking forward to seeing tonight.

Welcome back … Philly Special. NBC had its turn at broadcasting the Super Bowl last season, so you know the network will take every chance it gets to flash back to the defining Super Bowl play against the Patriots. Al Michaels and Cris Collinsworth also called the Eagles’ 15-10 playoff win against Atlanta, and that’s sure to get plenty of replays, too.

Welcome back … Julio Jones’ red-zone targets. We didn’t get to see Jones at all during the preseason, and the last time he played a competitive snap, the ball was going through his hands in the end zone on fourth down of the divisional-round loss to the Eagles. Last year Jones caught just five of his 19 red-zone targets for one touchdown during the regular season. Second-year offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian knows his squad must do a better job of feeding Jones inside the 20 if the Falcons hope to play at home in February.

Welcome back … sideline shots of Carson Wentz with an earpiece in, while we all wonder whether he plays next week in Tampa Bay or the following week at home against the Colts in the Quarterback Injury Comeback Bowl.

Welcome back … more sideline shots of protests by players during the national anthem. It’s unlikely any Falcons player will protest after their Protest to Progress campaign. Meanwhile, the Eagles traded for Michael Bennett in the offseason, and Malcolm Jenkins resumed raising his fist during the anthem during the preseason.

Welcome back … our friends at Pro Football Focus getting a huge national stage as Collinsworth, a part-owner of the advanced stats site, references it any chance he gets.

Finally, welcome, and just welcome … grumbling about the new lowering-the-helmet/tackling-the-quarterback rule that enraged us all during the preseason. Wait until Devonta Freeman collides with Jenkins in the open field. Or when Vic Beasley sacks Nick Foles. Even though the officials threw fewer flags as the preseason went on, you’ve got to still be expecting something tonight.

THE KICKER

The essential thing to understand in the Nike-Kaepernick saga is that, while Nike clearly did its research as to whether this would be a money-making enterprise for the company, it also is in the enviable position of being wrong and still being OK. In short, Nike is bigger than the NFL and doesn’t have to have the NFL’s business to remain the sports apparel giant. We can talk about Nike’s ethics, or the ethics of a brand profiting off the strife of black and brown people when convenient for them. But once you realize that Nike doesn’t need the NFL like so many others do, the rest becomes clear.

