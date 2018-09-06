The 2018-19 NFL season opens on Thursday night with the Eagles starting their title defense and looking to accomplish a team feat that hasn't been done in more than a decade.

The New England Patriots won back-to-back Super Bowls in 2004 and 2005 with their victories in Super Bowl XXXVIII and XXXIX.

The Patriots beat the Carolina Panthers 32-29 in 2004's Super Bowl XXXVIII at Reliant Stadium in Houston.

Tom Brady and the Patriots scored two touchdowns in the first half. Carolina trailed by four after a singular TD and field goal to start. A scoreless third quarter gave way to an 18-point fourth for the Patriots. The Panthers put up 19 to bring the score within three points, but couldn't overcome the final deficit to beat New England.

The 2005 Super Bowl was equally as close. The Patriots beat the Philadelphia Eagles by another three-point margin.

The 24-21 victory came after the two teams traded touchdowns in the second and third quarters before New England took the lead in the final quarter of play. A third touchdown and a field goal gave the Patriots a 10 point bump in the fourth, but an Eagles touchdown with 1:48 remaining brought the game within three points. The Eagles were unable to get another touchdown or field goal, giving the Patriots their second conseuctive Super Bowl championship by three points.

The 24-21 victory came at Alltel Stadium, now the Jaguars' TIAA Bank Field, in Jacksonville, Fla.

Patriots QB Tom Brady led the team in both wins in 2004 and 2005 to claim the franchise's second and third ever Super Bowl titles. Brady had previously led the Patriots to their first-ever Super Bowl win in his first season as a starter for New England in 2001.

Brady has since led the team to five more Super Bowl appearances and two more titles in 2014 and 2016.

The Patriots are one of seven franchises to have won consecutive Super Bowls. The Pittsburgh Steelers have accomplished the feat twice, in 1975 and 1976 and again in 1979 and 1980. The Packers, Dolphins, 49ers, Cowboys and Broncos have also won back-to-back championships.